Records of maximum temperatures recorded, intense heat waves and forest fires are being experienced in the northern hemisphere, which is going through one of the most intense summers in recent years. The planet warms up and the weather becomes more and more extreme due to the footprint left by man. Is this the new climate normal in the world? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The United Kingdom decreed a red alert for the first time in its history when temperatures reached 40 ° C, in a country that is not prepared for this type of climate. In Portugal and Spain the thermometers were around 46°C and in France they barely reached 50°C.

In weather patterns it is normal for there to be heat waves, what is irregular is the frequency, duration and intensity with which they are occurring. Will we have to get used to these intense heat waves? How will our daily life be modified with these extreme conditions? What plans are advanced in cities and countries to adapt to these seasons of extreme weather? What consequences will megadroughts, melting ice, deforestation and other phenomena that accelerate climate change bring to our existence? How committed are we as a society to deal with this situation? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Verónica Arias, executive director of the coalition of Capital Cities of the Americas against Climate Change, CC35.

– Mauricio Rodas, former mayor of Quito and coordinator of Leading Cities in the action against Extreme Heat of the Arsht-Rockefeller Resilience Center.