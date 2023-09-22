





30:58 Two residents hug each other as they stand near a house burned by departing Armenians, in an area that had been under their military control, but will soon be handed over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar, Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 14, 2020. © Reuters

Nagorno-Karabakh authorities reached a ceasefire with Azerbaijan following the Azeri offensive that left more than 200 people dead. The enclave’s ethnic Armenian separatist forces surrendered in the face of Yerevan’s abandonment and Russia’s ambivalence. The cessation of hostilities includes the disarmament of local forces and the withdrawal of Armenian military equipment. Beyond a truce, is it possible that a substantive agreement can be reached in the enclave? In El Debate, Aram Mouratian of the Armenian National Council in South America and Juan Pablo Artinian, a doctor in history, analyze the situation.