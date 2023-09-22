First modification:
Nagorno-Karabakh authorities reached a ceasefire with Azerbaijan following the Azeri offensive that left more than 200 people dead. The enclave’s ethnic Armenian separatist forces surrendered in the face of Yerevan’s abandonment and Russia’s ambivalence. The cessation of hostilities includes the disarmament of local forces and the withdrawal of Armenian military equipment. Beyond a truce, is it possible that a substantive agreement can be reached in the enclave? In El Debate, Aram Mouratian of the Armenian National Council in South America and Juan Pablo Artinian, a doctor in history, analyze the situation.
