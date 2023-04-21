The war in Yemen, which has lasted for more than a decade, seems to have reached a key juncture that could define a possible cessation of the conflict. Although tensions and attacks continue, there has been a slight reduction in military actions in recent weeks. After months of threatened famine, the supply of food and fuel remains. Commercial flights to different airports have even been maintained. In addition, there was recently an exchange of 900 prisoners between the Houthis and the government.

The balance of the war in Yemen is clearly negative: 380,000 deaths, 85,000 of them minors who have died from fighting, hunger and disease; and four million displaced. A panorama to which is added the destruction of cities, towns and infrastructure in a country that was already among the poorest in the world.

What is the future of the war in Yemen? Is the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia a step towards a cessation of hostilities to negotiate? What can the international community do in this conflict? Can Yemen have a different outcome than other countries that have experienced or are experiencing a conflict such as Lebanon, Iraq, Libya or Syria? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with our guests:

– Alejandra Galindo Marines, tenured professor at the University of Monterrey.

– Pamela Urrutia Arestizabal, researcher at the School for the Culture of Peace (ECP) of the Autonomous University of Barcelona.