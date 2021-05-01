The president of the United States served a hundred days in command of the nation this week, at a difficult juncture. As the US political tradition indicates, the president gave a speech before the plenary session of both houses of Congress to comment on the advances in his policies and detail the guidelines for his ambitious plans. In this edition of El Debate we analyze the most relevant aspects addressed by the president in his speech.

Multiple points were addressed by Joe Biden during his speech. He highlighted, for example, the vaccination against Covid-19, the economic reactivation and the creation of employment, as well as reiterated his desire to carry out a family plan to provide access to health and education facilities.

The president commented on his other ambitious infrastructure renovation plan and a striking initiative for the richest and largest companies to pay a little more taxes. He also warned about the country’s migration challenges, in addition to the technological ones and those associated with foreign relations with Russia, Iran and North Korea. Latin America, however, had no place in his words.