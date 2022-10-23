The attempt by the Government of Gustavo Petro to align messages to calm the nervousness in the markets has not been enough to stop the escalation of the dollar in Colombia. The currency reached record highs this week, approaching 5,000 pesos. After five consecutive days with unprecedented increases, it closed this Friday at 4,914 pesos. The maximum value was above 4,958 pesos. The Colombian peso is one of the most devalued currencies in Latin America in recent weeks, according to analysts.

The devaluation has not only made the hair stand on end in the economic sectors, but has also sparked a sharp debate about the possible impact of the policies and declarations of the new government. President Petro has stepped up to the discussion arguing that the inflationary rhythm is a global phenomenon and that the local currency is not among the most devalued. “Have they told you that the Colombian peso is the most devalued currency in the world? They have lied to him, ”he published on his Twitter account. Twitter. “This world situation is critical because it empties the world of capital. It stops exports from the United States,” he added. The message was accompanied by a graphic of Bloomberg, with no dates in sight, in which currencies such as the pound or the yen appear more devalued than that of Colombia. The country is ranked below 20th, with a 16.9% reduction in the value of the peso against the dollar. The data, as seen in the agency’s original publication, is from 2022 to October 20.

However, the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, who has played the role of squire of economic confidence, assured various media this Thursday that apart from macro factors, devaluation “is a matter of the perception of some statements by some colleagues, especially the issue of oil, which has been of great concern because it is the main export product of Colombia”.

On the other hand, Colombia is one of the countries in the region facing the greatest devaluation. “The average depreciation among the largest countries, in the second half of this year, is close to 5.4%. In the Colombian case it has been 12.8%. This indicates that there are also internal factors because the depreciation of the currency has been more than double the average observed in Latin America, at least in the large countries”, assures Luis Fernando Mejía, director of Fedesarrollo. In the data he reviews, only Argentina is above Colombia.

Along similar lines, the economist Felipe Campos maintains that Colombia passed into the group of “losing countries” due to the incidence of internal factors. “Countries like Brazil, Peru and Mexico are resisting and are beating the dollar, while Colombia and Chile are not. This change in trend occurs after the elections. Before that moment, Colombia belonged to that first group. We were resisting the crisis”, assured the research manager of Alianza Valores y Fiduciaria in Snail News.

The boom of exports, which have gone from 42,000 million dollars in 2021 to 62,000 million dollars this year, is not slowing down the devaluation of the peso, unlike the effect of similar changes in Brazil or Mexico. “It is very strange that the Colombian currency is one of the most devalued. That requires a separate explanation that has a lot to do with announcements and messages that have been totally counterproductive for the Government and that have caused an effect of depreciation of the currency that could have been avoided”, affirms the former Minister of Finance, Mauricio Cárdenas. Such messages are not limited to oil.

newsletter The analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

In early October, for example, President Gustavo Petro criticized Banco de la República’s decision to raise interest rates by 10%. “The rise in the interest rate goes against the economic growth and employment of Colombians,” he said in his networks. “The real intention of raising domestic interest, contrary to our proposal, has to do with avoiding capital outflows due to the rise in the interest rate in the United States. It could be avoided with a transitory tax on remittances to swallow capitals”, he warned. The next day, the peso devalued more than 3% in a few hours and broke the historical record of last July.

Regarding hydrocarbons, although President Petro and his Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, they made almost simultaneous pronouncements, ensuring the continuity of current oil and gas exploration and exploitation contracts, did not clarify what will happen with the signing of new agreements. “The mining-energy sector represents almost 60% of export earnings, this translates into dollars entering the country. The uncertainty about new contracts implies fewer investments, fewer dollars coming in and, therefore, a depreciation of the currency”, explains Mejía, the director of Fedesarrollo.

Added to this are the implications of the tax reform that is about to be approved in the plenary sessions of the Congress of the Republic and that increases the tax burden of the extractive sector. Of the 21.5 trillion pesos that the nation expects to receive in 2023, and which will be progressively more until they stabilize in 2026 because several measures come with transition periods, more than half will come from the so-called subsoil tax that they will have to pay. mining and oil companies.

Ocampo himself, in any case, said that the Government has a commitment to the sustainability of public finances. “We are going to have a responsible macroeconomic policy, we are going to comply with the Fiscal Rule, there are going to be no exchange controls, we are going to diversify exports,” he ratified. The minister has had to go out several times to clarify statements made by his fellow cabinet members.

“The Government has come out to correct, but it is better not to have to do it. It is better not to make those mistakes that are avoidable, such as talking about capital controls or putting obstacles to exports. Capital market investors act first and ask questions later,” says Cárdenas. Experts agree that the government of Gustavo Petro must give new signals, not only with prudent statements, but also committing resources from the tax reform to reduce the fiscal deficit.

The inflation crisis has hit all the currencies of the world, mainly due to the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, in an attempt to contain the inflationary phenomenon with historical maximums in four decades. “There is also the uncertainty associated with the eventual recession in several countries, including the United Kingdom and Germany; and obviously the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also generated this increase in volatility”, explains Mejía.

In the case of Colombia, inflation so far this year has reached 11.4%, driven mainly by food prices. Additionally, the country faces a fragile fiscal situation inherited from the previous administration as a result of the pandemic. In 2021, the fiscal deficit was 7% of GDP and the level of debt is 60% of GDP, a figure that requires allocating a quarter of tax revenue to interest payments. In addition, it maintains a permanent current account deficit of 5% of GDP, which means that more money comes out from import payments and divestments than comes in from exports and investments in the country.

The debate about the causes of the exaggerated rise in the dollar has taken place amid the first signs of the end of Petro’s honeymoon. In the most recent Invamer poll, the president lost 10 points of favorability and his approval fell to half of what he had shortly after his inauguration. The government now faces a triple challenge that puts more burden on its political capital: calm the markets to try to contain the devaluation of the peso, reduce the effects of inflation and continue to cover a fiscal gap of more than 80 billion pesos. “The devaluation of the peso can also be synonymous with a loss of favorability because it quickly turns into inflation and inflation affects people’s pockets,” concludes Cárdenas, the former finance minister.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the informative keys of the country’s current affairs.