The ban in public schools on the wearing of abayas, long, loose-fitting robes worn by some Muslim women, drew applause from the French right and criticism from some sectors of the left and Muslim feminist communities. This decision by the French government is an extension of the law that prohibits religious symbols in public schools since 2004 in order to maintain a strict secularism known as “laicita”. In this edition we analyze what secularism implies in France.

France’s education minister announced a classroom ban on robes known as abayas starting the new school year. For the head of the portfolio, Gabriel Attal, these garments put secularism to the test; a fundamental principle in the French Constitution.

The authorities increasingly toughen the policies that guarantee religious neutrality in a multicultural nation with more than eight million Muslims. Recent terrorist attacks associated with religious extremism have fueled the discussion in French public opinion about the coexistence between religious freedom and secularism.

Certain sectors of Emmanuel Macron’s government and the right consider that religious symbols may be the gateway to Islamic radicalism; a consideration that makes most French Muslims feel stigmatized.

To enforce the ban on abayas in classrooms, Minister Attal said that 14,000 education staff will be trained in leadership positions overseeing dress by the end of this year.

Criticism of the ban

Some sectors of the left criticized the measure, which they described as a “clothing police” and a decision “characteristic of an obsessive rejection of Muslims.”

Some academics also agreed that this policy could backfire because clothing is worn for fashion or identity rather than religion.

“It’s going to hurt Muslims in general. They will feel, once again, stigmatized,” said sociologist Agnes De Feo, who has been researching niqab-wearing French women for the past decade.

Is the ban on the abaya to protect the principle of secularism in France or a measure of discrimination against Muslims? We open the debate with our guests.

– Adila Ahmad, president of the women’s auxiliary organization of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Argentina.

– Florian Lafarge, spokesman for the Fédération Progressistes and former adviser to the spokesman for the French government.