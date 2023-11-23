Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in the war so that the group can free 50 children and women who are part of the nearly 240 hostages it has held since October 7. In exchange, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government will release 150 Palestinian women and children who are in Israeli prisons. What is behind this agreement and what do civilians gain from it? We discuss it in this edition of El Debate.

How did Israel and Hamas achieve this pact? Can it be extended beyond the initial four days? How does the agreed agreement benefit civilians? We analyze it with our guests:

– Mónica Flórez Cáceres, teacher and researcher at the San Buenaventura University.

– Lucas Martín, intelligence and security analyst; author of the books ‘Global Vision’ and ‘Global Terror’.

– Juan Battaleme, political scientist, international analyst and academic director of the Argentine Council for International Relations.