Latin America experienced 2022 between turns and crises at the political level, radicalization of positions and deepening of polarization; but it also meant a new opportunity to gain international visibility, as happened with Venezuela. The economic crisis, the difficulties to face inflation, the increase in prices and the depreciation of local currencies were also protagonists. In this special program we take stock of what happened in Latin America in 2022.

In this special edition of El Debate we take stock of what 2022 meant for Latin America in political, economic and social matters, and we also analyze the challenges that will come to the region in 2023. To do this, we talked with our guests:

– Marta Lagos, international analyst, economist, director of the regional pollster Latinbarometro.

– Kathy Zegarra, political scientist from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and a Master’s in Political Science.

– Manuel González, Master in Political Science, teacher and researcher at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.