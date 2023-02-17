12 years have passed since the uprising against the government of Muammar al-Gadhafi in Libya and during this time the spirit of the revolution and the hope for change, stability, security and democracy did not materialize. Libya has been immersed in a spiral of violence and the so-called ‘Arab Spring’ in that country was left unfinished in various ways. In this edition of El Debate we take stock of the political and social situation in Libya more than a decade after its awakening.

Libya is currently experiencing a new crisis at the political level. The territory is divided and there are practically two parallel governments: one appointed by Parliament in Tripoli and led by Fathi Bashagha, interim prime minister of the Government of National Stability or National Accord; the other is backed by the UN and led by Prime Minister Abdelamid Dabieba, who heads the Government of National Unity and has ensured that he will only hand over power to an elected executive, despite the expiration of his term.

The current political situation, the foreign military presence (such as the mercenaries of the Wagner Group and the Turkish military), the fight against terrorism, citizen security and border protection are some of the most complex problems currently facing Libya.

What did the revolution and these 12 years after the fall of Gaddafi leave for Libya? What role do organizations like the UN and countries like the United States and Turkey play in this situation? What will the political future of the country be like in the face of so much division? Are elections the answer? We focus on Libya, 12 years after the start of the Arab Spring and the subsequent revolution, with the help of our guests:

– Dagauh Komenan, African historian specializing in international relations.

– Alfonso Soria, international analyst and consultant specializing in the Maghreb.