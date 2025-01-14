Manchester City is still adrift: Pep Guardiola’s team not only failed to secure victory on their visit to Brentford this Tuesday, but they wasted a two-goal lead and ended up giving up the tie (2-2) in the 92nd minute.

Ten minutes were enough The Bees to bite the citizens and scratch a point: with a 0-2 score after Phil Foden’s double, the Mancunian team allowed Yoane Wissa to close the gap in the 82nd minute; in the extension, Christian Norgaard, made the final 2-2.

Yet, City can consider the result ‘good’because Nathan Aké took a ball under the sticks at the limit that could have marked the comeback – and therefore total debacle – for an unrecognizable City this season.

City had had three victories until this Tuesday: Leicester, West Ham and Salford (in FA), until the streak was cut short again. The point, useless for a City that needs to add three in all duels to save the bad performance of this season, It leaves Guardiola’s team in sixth position in the Premier League with six points.