The overwhelming victory of the right in the Community of Madrid, and, in particular, of the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; It has wreaked havoc on the Spanish left and even more on the coalition government between PSOE and United We Can, to which the polls turn their backs.

The possibility of changes in the Council of Ministers To overcome the situation, he found a perfect speaker in the words that the fourth vice president and minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, pronounced this Thursday in an act. “The president,” he pointed out, “is working on how to face the new stage we are in and it is up to him to evaluate how, when and with which team he wants to continue managing this new stage.”

From the Secretary of State for Communication of Moncloa an urgent communication was issued Throughout the afternoon and evening: «The President of the Government is focused on ending the pandemic and overcoming the economic crisis and the agenda of the reunion with Catalonia. Vaccination is the great priority at this time and it will be the one that allows a rapid recovery of our country. It was also emphasized that “The chief executive has the exclusive prerogative and initiative to form or modify his cabinet”. And, yes, the statement insisted, it will be Sánchez, and only Sánchez, who will communicate when the changes in the Executive are due.

‘Ayuso effect’



The earthquake that led to the resignation of Pablo Iglesias’s policy and the resignation of the socialist leadership in this community keeps the aftershocks active at the national level. So much so that it has run amok in rumors about this supposed and imminent government crisis. It could mean important changes in a Council of Ministers in which very opposing thoughts are confronted, no matter how much each holder of a portfolio defines himself with a common label of progressive.

The ideology of the Vice President and Minister of Ecomomy, Nadia Calviño, has nothing to do with the labor and economic postulates with Yolanda Díaz, the latter heir appointed by Pablo Iglesias to lead United We Can. Among the day-to-day disputes between the two vice presidents, the main one is framed in the repeal of the labor reform approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy in 2011. If Calviño says that this drastic decision is impossible in these moments of crisis, Díaz affirms that if he does not manage to eliminate even the last comma of the PP reform at the end of 2021, he will assume the political consequences of her or his promise. “If before December this is not well done, I will appear, I will render accounts and I will do what I have to do,” he said at the parliamentary headquarters. A resignation or a threat of coalition rupture?

Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz, in Congress. / EFE

Not only Calviño and the new leader of United We Can maintain open fronts. “In a few days it will be known if the Minimum Interprofessional Salary is raised”Diaz said Thursday. A measure, in which, also, he has collided, not only with Calviño but also with the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá. And the latter, in turn, maintains another duel with the leader of United We Can on account of the increase in pensions.

Then there are the controversies between Carmen Calvo and Irene Montero on account of the Equality policies or Margarita Robles and Ione Belarra through social networks. All gibberish that Sánchez, in the low hours in the polls, can try to solve through a ministerial revolution to keep a legislature standing that from the right has already been terminated, or at least that is what is desired.