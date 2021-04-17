More than three million people (3,003,489) have died from coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This Saturday, April 17, the third million registered deaths have been reached since the World Health Organization declared the global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The countries that account for the most deaths are the United States (566,359), Brazil (368,749) , Mexico (211,693) and India (175,649).

The European country with the most deaths is the United Kingdom (127,507), the fifth in the world. It is followed by Italy (116,676), Russia (103,451), France (100,563) and Germany (79,898). Spain is the tenth country with the most deaths, 76,981.´

In relation to the population, the order changes substantially. The three countries that accumulate the most deaths per million inhabitants are European territories: the Czech Republic (2,644), San Marino (2,563) and Hungary (2,563). Of the 15 countries with the most deaths in total, Italy is the one with the worst ratio between population and deaths from coronavirus shows: 1,924 per million inhabitants. The United Kingdom (1,877) and Brazil (1,734) also have very high rates. In Spain, this index climbs to 1,646.

By continents, Europe is the one with the most deaths from covid-19: 972,627. The second most affected area is North America (830,734), followed by South America (615,844). Asia, the most populous in the world and where the health crisis began, reports 461,111 deaths. Africa, far behind, registers 117,366, while Oceania only reports 1,020 deaths.

The pandemic took six months and two weeks to claim the first million deaths worldwide. It was not until September 29, 2020, when that figure was reached. The second million required three months and two weeks (January 15). This third million has arrived in three months and two days.

The 3,003,489 deaths reported by Johns Hopkins University do not reflect the real impact of the pandemic on human lives. Many people have died from coronavirus around the world without entering these statistics because the diagnosis was not confirmed before passing away. In Spain, as in other countries in the world due to the shortage of tests, this situation was especially pressing during the first wave, when thousands of people died without it being possible to confirm that the cause had been the coronavirus.