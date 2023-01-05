The Deaths of Kirkkonummi | Excerpt: The cause of the deaths was exhaust gas – This is how the events unfolded

A dog died accidentally in the detached house, which apparently came from a car running in the garage.

Kirkkonummen The cause of the deaths in Veikkola in December was car exhaust. This is what the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) says on Thursday

On Monday, December 19, in Veikkola, an elderly couple living in the house, their relative in their thirties, and their friend were found dead in a detached house.

The thirty-somethings had probably gone to the garage on Sunday to install speakers in the car.

In retrospect, it has been concluded that the car was kept running in the garage – possibly due to the music equipment’s need for electricity, as the garage had a separate heater.

On Monday, a relative of the old couple came to the scene and found the couple dead in their bedroom in their day clothes.

Soon after, the younger deceased were found in the garage, one in the driver’s seat and the other on the floor.

Police patrol smelled exhaust in the garage, but the car was no longer running. It had a dead battery and no gas left.

Otkes estimated that the exhaust gas and the carbon monoxide it contained caused the death of all four. This probably happened on Sunday before nightfall.

The garage was in the basement and made of concrete. Otkes and the police investigators put smoke cartridges in the garage as a test and found that smoke also got into the living quarters. For example, there were no fireplaces in the house from which carbon monoxide could have come.

The garage door had ventilation openings from which air flowed into the garage. The exhaust, on the other hand, apparently moved mainly in the direction of the apartment.

Even the police according to it seems to have been an accident. The West Uusimaa police said earlier on Thursday that the police are also finishing their own technical investigation into the events.

The police have made a reconstruction of how the events probably progressed in the detached house. The first preliminary results from the medical examiner have been received, but no final results yet.

No crime is suspected in the case, but the police continue to investigate the matter as a cause of death investigation. Otkes will not initiate a separate, more detailed investigation on top of the investigation that has now been carried out.

in Finland in the last three years, 1–2 people per year have died accidentally due to carbon monoxide emissions from combustion engines.

More commonly, carbon monoxide poisoning kills a larger number on average, i.e. around 50 people per year. Rescue authorities have now warned about the phenomenon more frequently in recent weeks, because due to the high prices of electricity, many have re-used fireplaces, wood stoves or gas heaters in their apartments.

Carbon monoxide cannot be identified by smell or sight, for example. If the concentrations are mild, for example due to poor ventilation in the fireplace, poisoning can cause, for example, headaches, nausea or confusion.

What makes the substance dangerous is that a very small concentration can lead to death in less than a minute.

0.2 percent of carbon monoxide or carbon monoxide in the air already causes certain death. That’s why, for example, those who heat with wood should use a carbon monoxide alarm.

