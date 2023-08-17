The deaths in Oulu | “Even the perpetrator may have been surprised by the events” – A man killed his wife and a visiting man in May

A man shot a visiting man and his spouse in Oulu last spring.

Police suspects that a man from Oulu shot two people in an apartment and in the yard of the apartment in Oulu last spring. The preliminary investigation of the case has now been completed and the police will transfer the case to prosecution.

The police have investigated the case as murder and firearms offences.

Situation started on Saturday, May 6, when a man came to visit the apartment in Välivainio, Oulu. The police suspect that the man who lived in the property first shot the man who came to visit on the terrace of the apartment and then shot his spouse inside the apartment.

According to the police release, the suspect has confessed to having shot both victims. The suspect and both victims all knew or knew each other, the release states. At the time of the acts, in addition to the suspect and his spouse, there was a third resident of the apartment who the police do not suspect of a crime.

The suspect shot his victim in the afternoon and the shots were heard by several people in the area. According to the police, bystanders were not in danger from the situation.

According to the release, the police have an idea of ​​the motive for the act, but the police will not tell you more about it at this stage.

“Even the suspected perpetrator may have been surprised by the events and their progression,” the police press release states.