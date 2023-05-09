The deaths in Oulu | Both men have several convictions – This is what is known about the suspects of the double murder

Both of the 31-year-old suspects have previous criminal records, including assaults and drug offenses. Another of the men has also been convicted of a doping crime.

Based on the preliminary information on the detention requests submitted by the police to the district court, a 31-year-old man is required to be detained on suspicion of two murders and a firearms offence. In addition, another man of the same age is required to be imprisoned on suspicion of one count of murder and a firearms offence.

According to the police, the involvement of both in the events is being investigated.

“Both are suspected at this stage. One for murder and one for two murders,” says the person in charge of publicizing the case Janne Törmänen From the Oulu police. He refuses to open the matter further.

Törmänen confirms that both suspects knew both victims in one way or another, but does not comment further on the relationship between the persons.

According to HS data out of two the man suspected of murder and the female victim were a married couple. Based on the information on social media, the couple had time to be married for more than a year.

Of two the 31-year-old victim’s spouse, who is suspected of murder, has several legally binding criminal convictions from the district court of his hometown in recent years. In 2014, the man was found guilty of two assaults and causing damage.

The first of the assaults took place in a nightclub in Oulu, where the man, among other things, pushed and hit another customer. The orderlies removed the man from the restaurant, but he remained outside waiting for the victim. Outside, he followed the victim and hit him again.

Later that month, the man assaulted his female relative at her home. The man hit the woman with an open palm, kicked her and lifted her by the throat, holding her in the air. The victim was eventually able to escape. On the same day, a man also broke the front door of a building in Oulu by throwing a bike rack at its glass.

In February In 2018, the man was convicted of a doping crime and a narcotic drug use crime. A search of the man’s apartment in Oulu in the fall of 2016 found a total of 900 tablets and 22 ampoules of doping substances.

The man denied the doping crime and stated that the substances he kept in his bar cabinet and backpack were intended for his own use and not for distribution. The man explained the use by saying that he was into powerlifting. However, the district court did not believe the explanation. The man was sentenced to daily fines, which accrued 1,620 euros to be paid with his income.

A couple of months later, he was fined for another doping crime. The man had ordered a doping agent from abroad, but the postal shipment had been caught in customs.

Last year and this year, the man received two sentences in Oulu and Rovaniemi for three drug crimes, minor and basic firearms crime, drunk driving and drug use crime.

Among other things, the man was in possession of amphetamine and an unlicensed revolver with cartridges and cultivated two cannabis plants.

In the 2022 sentence, he was again sentenced to daily fines. In January of this year, he was sentenced to a ten-month suspended prison sentence.

This year, the man has also been asked to pay debts for thousands of euros in the courts.

From one another 31-year-old man, who also has previous criminal convictions, is currently suspected of murder. His crimes also take place in Oulu, where the man has at least previously lived.

In 2014, he was sentenced to a daily fine of 240 euros for assault and resisting a person maintaining order. The man had punched another customer in the face in the restaurant and wrestled with the security guard who removed him.

Two years later, he was sentenced to a three-month suspended sentence for, among other things, two assaults, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated drunken driving. The man had assaulted both another customer and a security guard in a night club in Oulu.

In 2018, he was again convicted of assault. The background was a situation in which he had kicked a man who had been caught by the orderlies and who was on the ground in the forehead.

On a couple of occasions, he has also been convicted of drug offences. For example, last year he was considered guilty of a narcotics crime regarding, among other things, the possession of amphetamine in his home.

In the same context, he was also sentenced for a minor firearm offense and driving a vehicle without a license to a 60-day fine, which became 360 ​​euros to be paid from his income.

CRIMES ON THE SPIRIT came to light on Saturday evening, when the police found a dead woman in a detached house in Välivainio, Oulu, and an injured man outside nearby. The man also died on the spot despite first aid. Both victims had gunshot wounds.

The woman was found dead in a detached house where, according to HS, she had lived with her dog. Based on the address information, the spouse suspected of murder either lives in the house or has previously lived there and is still registered at the address. The wooden detached house has been for sale at a starting price of 170,000 euros.

The police said earlier that they arrested the suspected shooter on Haravatie, located near the scene, later that evening. He was not in possession of a weapon at the time of his arrest.

In addition, the police have said that they arrested one other man from the apartment, where they also found a dead woman. Regarding this suspect, he previously said that his role in the events was being investigated.

On Tuesday, the police did not agree to comment on the course of events or a possible motive for the act. The police also did not say whether the suspects have denied the suspected crimes.