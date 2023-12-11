The dead in Gaza due to Israel's offensive exceed 18,000 and 49,200 were injured, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip reported this Monday.

The latest report from the ministry, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, puts the death toll at 18,007. 70 percent of them women and childrenalready at least 49,229 injured.

Health warned again of the dramatic situation of the health system in Gaza, with nearly 300 deaths among medical personnel, more than 300 injured and an occupation of hospital beds.276 percent, of 233 in intensive care.

The ministry increased intensive care beds in the south of the Palestinian enclave from 33 to 84, but occupancy still exceeds 200 percent.

In this extreme situation, in addition to the victims of the war, Gazan healthcare has to face the increase in diseases, with more than 325 affected by infections, among other ailments, such as respiratory illnesses.

The dead in Gaza due to Israel's offensive exceed 18,000 and the injured exceed 49,200, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip reported this Monday.

The latest report from the ministry, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, puts the death toll at 18,007, 70 percent of them women and children, and at least 49,229 injured, he stressed.

More than fifty health centers have stopped functioning since the beginning of the offensive, specifically 20 hospitals and 46 health centers,More than 100 ambulances were out of service due to attacks or lack of fuel, according to Health.

The growing pressure on health centers in areas where thousands of displaced people are arriving, especially in the south of the Strip, the lack of medical personnel and the difficulties also of humanitarian organizations to support the Gazan health system aggravate the situation, according to the ministry.

For its part, the Israeli Army raised the number of deaths in its ranks to 430 since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, including 101 since the offensive in the Strip began on the 27th of that month.

The wounded they reach 1,593, of them 559 since the beginning of the offensive, according to Israeli forces.

The attack by the Islamist group caused about 1,200 dead and about 240 kidnapped who were taken to the Strip.



There are almost 1.9 million internally displaced persons in Gaza, around 80% of its population of some 2.3 million inhabitants, with a serious humanitarian crisis.

EFE

More news