Jesús Santrich in 2019, escorted by guards from the Bogotá prison where he was held for drug trafficking. Fernando Vergara / AP

The death of the guerrilla Jesús Santrich continues to be shrouded in mystery 24 hours after it was made known to the world. There is neither a body, nor an exact place of the attack, nor an armed group that claims responsibility for the moment. The fall of the FARC dissident, who with his escape in 2019 put the Colombian peace process into question now harbors more unknowns than certainties.

The only ones who have set date, time and modus operandi on Santrich’s death, at age 53, they are the dissidents themselves. In a statement posted on their website, they say that the commander died last Monday during an ambush. “Executed by commandos of the Colombian Army”, according to this version, occurred in the Serranía del Perijá, in Venezuelan territory, always according to the dissidents. The van in which Santrich was traveling was allegedly attacked with riflemen and grenades. After the crime, the assailants cut off the little finger of his left hand, it is understood that to facilitate identification. “A few minutes later, the commandos were extracted by yellow helicopter bound for Colombia.”

A photograph of Santrich leads the statement. He appears with a cap, a saxophone in his hands and black glasses that hide his vision problems. He had serious difficulties seeing. The version of the dissent, which calls itself the Nueva Marquetalia, made up of guerrillas who participated in the peace process in Havana and finally betrayed the agreement and returned to arms, raises many doubts. In the past, the armed group has not hesitated to lie for the benefit of its interests. The Colombian government, for now, denies its participation in the operation. An incursion into Venezuelan territory could generate a diplomatic conflict between two countries that currently have no relationship. The government of Iván Duque often accuses President Nicolás Maduro of tacitly allowing the presence of guerrilla groups and drug cartels – sometimes in collusion with each other – in that border area, a corridor through which tons of cocaine move each month.

Venezuela, as usual when it comes to border issues, has been silent. Analysts from that country speculated that mercenaries were the authors of the Santrich murder. The United States offered a reward for their capture of ten million dollars and Colombia another 620,000. The dissident took refuge in Venezuela shortly after leaving prison and taking possession of his seat in the Colombian Congress, as it was written in the peace agreement. There he could have legally fought to avoid his extradition to the United States, which accused him of sending 10 tons of cocaine to his country. Santrich left everything two years ago, fled to Venezuela and there he returned to his old clandestine life.

Colombian intelligence believes that he first moved to Caracas, where he received the protection of Chavista shock groups. Later he moved to that bordering place, a territory without law and where there is hardly any presence of the State, several armed groups operate that weave alliances and betray each other when the time comes. That is the version held by Javier Tarazona, director of the NGO FundaRedes, which usually reports on insurgent affairs. He believes that the exact location of Santrich could only be known by Caracas and that he had to provide it to the attackers.

That hypothesis raises even more questions. Because the Venezuelan government, according to analysts, has consented to the Nueva Marquetalia and the ELN their presence in the country, but has fought another FARC dissidence, the one led by Gentil Duarte. La Marquetalia and Duarte sought to negotiate to understand each other and try to form a less atomized group. They did not succeed. The Venezuelan army, in its largest deployment in decades, has persecuted the people of Duarte for the past two months, sheltered along the Arauca River, at another point on the porous border with Colombia. There the insurgents, in revenge, have kidnapped eight Venezuelan soldiers that Caracas is now trying to recover. It is difficult to know what role this kidnapping played in the death of Santrich or what effect it could have unleashed, but it cannot be ruled out that both events are connected in some way.

Nor that Duarte is behind what happened. Both he and Iván Márquez, another former FARC member who betrayed the peace process that Santrich joined, had the ambition to command the resurgence of a guerilla that with the 2016 treaty demobilized 13,000 combatants and was integrated into political life. The three of them took another path. Santrich’s ending is consistent with that decision.

However, it is hardly known how it was. The lack of images of the moment or the later moments is striking. In that area there is Internet coverage that comes from the Colombian side. The fact that there are no more victims in an operation of this scale is also surprising. Santrich must be surrounded by at least a dozen armed men. There are many unknowns. The truth of the blind guerrilla’s death has yet to be written.

