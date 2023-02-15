Home page World

From: Patrick Huljina, Christoph Gschoßmann

After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the death toll continues to rise. However, there are still reports of miraculous salvage. The news ticker.

Update from February 14, 8:02 p.m.: After the release of additional border crossings, the United Nations has brought more relief supplies to the earthquake areas in north-west Syria. A UN convoy consisting of eleven trucks had entered Syria via Bab al-Salam from Turkey, the UN emergency aid office Ocha confirmed on Tuesday. At the same time, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Vitorino, stated on Twitter that the organization’s goods had been delivered via Bab al-Salam.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had opened two more border crossings into Turkey to improve humanitarian aid in the disaster areas. Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee were to remain open for three months. So far only the opening of the Bab al-Hawa crossing had been authorized by Damascus. The border crossings are in rebel-controlled areas.

Turkey: Death toll after earthquake rises to 40,000

Update from February 14, 6:40 p.m.: A good week after the earthquake disaster in the Turkish-Syrian border area, the number of dead has risen to more than 40,000. In Turkey alone, the number is 35,418, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, according to the state news agency Anadolu. 5,900 deaths were recently reported from Syria.

UN asks member states for $400 million for earthquake aid

Update from February 14, 5:40 p.m.: In view of the humanitarian need after the earthquake in the civil war in Syria, the United Nations is asking its member states for almost 400 million dollars (372 million euros) in support. This money should “help secure much-needed life-saving assistance for almost five million Syrians – including shelter, health care, food and protection,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday in New York.

At the same time, Guterres confirmed that the Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee border crossings authorized by the Syrian government on Monday have been opened. A convoy of 11 trucks is on its way to Bab Al-Salam to bring life-saving aid to Syria.

To improve humanitarian aid in Syria, President Bashar al-Assad opened two more border crossings into Turkey for deliveries. Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee were to remain open for three months. So far only the opening of the Bab Al-Hawa crossing had been authorized by Damascus. The border crossings are in rebel-controlled areas.

Earthquake in Turkey: 1000 children without parents

Update from February 14, 4:55 p.m.: More than a week after the devastating earthquake in Turkey, the family members of around 1,000 children have not yet been identified. Family Minister Derya Yanik said on Tuesday that 792 of the children were being treated at the hospital and 201 were in the ministry’s care. Only 369 could have been assigned to their families and handed over.

She was impressed by the willingness of the population to take in children without relatives, said Yanik. But she also pointed out that the rules for foster families or adoptions are very strict. The priority is to find relatives of the unaccompanied children and place them there.

Earthquake in Turkey: time window for survivors actually closed – woman rescued after 205 hours

February 14 update at 3:29 p.m: According to experts, the window of opportunity to rescue survivors of the earthquake from the rubble has long since closed. But search and rescue teams continue to work in Turkey and Syria to find living people. Now a 35-year-old woman has been rescued from the rubble of a residential building in Kahramanmaras 205 hours after the catastrophic earthquake, the state news agency Andolu reports.

Update from February 14, 2:40 p.m.: Eight days after the devastating earthquake in south-eastern Turkey, there are still media reports of people being rescued from the rubble. On Tuesday morning, the rescue of two brothers (17 and 18 years old) and an 18-year-old was reported after 198 hours each (see first report). According to the state news agency Anadolu, a 26-year-old woman was rescued alive after 201 hours under the rubble in Hatay province. The information could not initially be independently verified.

A man walks through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay. © Hussein Malla/dpa

“Worst natural disaster” in Europe in a century: WHO calls for help

Update from February 14, 1 p.m.: According to the World Health Organization, the earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border area is “the worst natural disaster in the WHO Europe region in a century”. WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said at an online press conference on Tuesday. He called for comprehensive help for the many victims of the earthquake. The need is huge and growing by the hour. Around 26 million people in Turkey and Syria need humanitarian assistance.

Tens of thousands of people died as a result of the earthquakes. The full extent and the true costs are still not clear, explained Kluge. Addressing those affected, he emphasized: “Your suffering is immense, your grief runs deep. The WHO stands by you in your hour of need – and always – at your side.” The WHO has more than 50 countries in its Europe region. In addition to the EU, these also include numerous countries to the east of it, such as Turkey, and several Central Asian countries.

Miracle salvage after almost 200 hours: Hope for survivors is fading

First report from February 14th: Damascus/Ankara – More than a week has passed since the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. In the early morning of February 6, the first 7.7-magnitude quake shook the affected border area. Hours later, a second 7.6 magnitude tremor followed. Since then there have been more than 2,400 aftershocks. Ten provinces are affected in Turkey – there is now a three-month state of emergency.

Even eight days after the quake, there are still reports of miraculous salvage. As the state news agency Anadolu and the broadcaster CNN Türk reported, helpers in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey rescued two 17 and 21-year-old brothers on Tuesday morning (February 14). They were therefore 198 hours under the rubble. In the province of Adiyaman, an 18-year-old who was also buried for 198 hours was rescued. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The hope of finding more survivors more than a week after the earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border area is fading. “The rescue phase, in which people are being pulled alive from the rubble and the dead are being found under the rubble, is coming to an end,” UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said during a visit to Aleppo, Syria, on Monday (13 February). Rescuers from Germany also flew to the affected areas to free people from the rubble. They reported on dramatic operations on site.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: More than 37,500 confirmed fatalities

The confirmed death toll was more than 37,500 as of early Tuesday morning. But experts fear that many more deaths are to be mourned – they are currently assuming at least 70,000. More than 80,000 people were injured. Thousands continue to be missing. Survivors who are still being found must have had access to liquid – such as rainwater, snow or other sources. Normally, a person can go about 72 hours, i.e. three days, without water. After that it becomes life threatening. This period has already been exceeded.

More than a week after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the death toll continues to rise. © Hairul/dpa

Countless buildings and parts of the infrastructure were destroyed by the earthquakes. Satellite images show the extent of the destruction. A report by the Turkish business and business association Türkonfed estimates the damage at around $84 billion (around €79 billion). According to the Presidential Office, 1.2 million people are staying in emergency shelters in south-eastern Turkey.

The severe earthquakes have also left visible traces in nature. In the Turkish province of Hatay, an olive grove was split in half near the towns of Altinozu and Tepehan. Drone images show the ruptured gorge. The severe earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border area could have been a cruel advance warning. Because experts have been certain for a long time: A violent earthquake is also imminent in Istanbul. (ph/dpa)