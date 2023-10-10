The number of deaths after a flood registered in a tourist canyon in the Bolivian region of Cochabamba rose to five after the discovery this Monday of the body of one of the two women who were missing.

The departmental commander of the Cochabamba Police, Jorge Ríos, confirmed to the media that “as a result of the search and rescue operations” this morning the Special Rescue Brigade, Salvage and Assistance (Bersa) of The Bolivian Police managed to find the body of a woman.

The event occurred in the Tuta Wallpa canyon, a tourist attraction located in the community of Tablas Monte, in a subtropical area of ​​Cochabambawhere a group of tourists and guides entered on Saturday to take a rowboat ride.

Until Sunday there was a report of four dead, four injured and two people missing.



The State Attorney General’s Office reported on this day that it began the “ex officio” investigation of the event that until now has left five tourists dead, including three women and two men.



The case is preliminarily investigated for the crime of “culpable homicide against author or authors”, according to a statement from the Public Ministry.

The departmental prosecutor of Cochabamba, Nuria Gonzales, indicated that a team from the Forensic Investigations Institute (IDIF) and the prosecutor of Colomi, the municipality where Tuta Wallpa is located, are at the scene.

Volunteer firefighters are also on site, the Rescue and Rescue group of the Bolivian Air Force (SAR-FAB) and Bersa “along with dogs, drones, community members from the area and others” who “continue with the search and rescue of a tourist who is still missing,” Gonzales said.

The preliminary investigation details that 10 tourists and three guides from a tourism agency entered the canyon to practice extreme sports and They were surprised by a flood, said the prosecutor in charge, Fabricio Daza.

The autopsies carried out by the IDIF to The first four deaths were found to have died from “mechanical asphyxiation.” by submersion”, while the body of the fifth victim was transferred that day to the city of Cochabamba, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to the flood in Tablas Monte, the flooding of the Piraí River was also recorded in the eastern region of Santa Cruz due to the rain, said the Vice Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes.

Due to this event, eleven people were trapped in the Santa Cruz municipality of La Guardia, although all of them were rescued alive, he explained.

