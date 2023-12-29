Today, Friday, the death toll from the largest air attack on Ukraine since the start of the current crisis rose.

Ukrainian officials said that the missile attacks killed 31 civilians and injured more than 120 in areas including the capital, Kiev, and the south, west, and east of the country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “Today, millions of Ukrainians woke up to the sound of loud explosions. I wish the world could hear the sounds of explosions in Ukraine.” He called on his country's allies to support it militarily in the long term.

Police and other officials confirmed that at least nine people were killed in the capital, Kiev, and 30 others were injured.

Maria, who lives in Kiev, said she woke up in her home to a “terrible sound.”

She added, “The situation was very scary. A missile was flying in the air and its buzzing sound filled the air. I did not know what to do. I hid in the toilet.”

The Air Force said it shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones out of a total of 158 aerial “targets.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky explained, via the Telegram application, that “approximately 110 missiles were launched, most of which were shot down.”

The State Department said Friday's strike was “one of the largest missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages.”

In a report on Russian military activities this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces carried out a “massive” strike on Ukraine since December 23, but did not provide details.

The Ukrainian president's office estimated the death toll at 26, but data from various regions indicated that at least 31 people were killed.

While rescue workers were searching through the ruins in the city of Zaporizhya in the southeast of the country, Viktor Chuhonov (73 years old) said that he was at home when he suddenly heard a strong explosion.

“A woman died here. I don't know if her son was at home, maybe he was at work,” he added.

The governor of Zaporizhya in the southeast of the country said that eight people were killed and 13 others were injured.

The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region in the center of the country indicated that six people had died.

The local governor in the Odessa region said that four were killed in the port of Odessa on the Black Sea, and at least 22 were injured, including two children.

A local governor said that one person was killed in the city of Lviv.

In the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country, the local governor said that three people were killed and 11 wounded.