The death toll of workers at the treatment facilities near Taganrog increased to 11 – another victim died in hospital. This was told by the mayor of the city Andrey Lisitsky, reports TASS…

The accident at the sewage treatment plant in the village of Dmitriadovka near Taganrog occurred on Friday, May 21. As the Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev reported, the cause of the death of workers was the release of methane.

The Investigative Committee opened a case under Part 2 of Article 217 of the Criminal Code (“Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”).