The death toll at the treatment facilities in Taganrog of workers increased to ten. Five more victims were hospitalized. About it Interfax an ambulance source said.

“Ten people were raised to the surface without signs of life, and they are looking for one more,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

The Mayor of Taganrog, Andrei Lissitsky, confirmed the information about the ten dead.

Earlier, a TASS source in the operational services said that after the emergency, 11 people were raised from the well. Six of them are dead, five are hospitalized. The search continued for five more people.

According to preliminary data, workers were poisoned as a result of methane emissions. In the hospital, toxicologists are working with the survivors.

The Investigative Committee opened a case under Part 2 of Article 217 of the Criminal Code (“Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”).