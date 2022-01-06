The death toll during the riots in Kazakhstan of security officials increased to 18, 748 employees of the internal affairs bodies and soldiers of the national guard were injured. This was reported on January 6 by the local portal Tengrinews.kz with reference to the data of the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Killed 18 officers of power structures. 748 employees of the internal affairs bodies and the military personnel of the National Guard were injured, ”the message says.

Earlier it was reported about 13 military deaths, two of whom were beheaded.

The brutal actions of the attackers, as the city’s commandant’s office are convinced, testifies to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations that attacked Alma-Ata.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan. Residents of cities, dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas, came to the rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 (20 rubles) per liter. The authorities set up a government commission and promised to cut prices.

The situation was especially aggravated in Alma-Ata: protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, the Almaty residence of the President of Kazakhstan was seized.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that the buildings and infrastructure facilities, the premises where the weapons are located, are being seized by groups of terrorists. He noted that the bandits who caused the riots had received serious training abroad.

The government of Kazakhstan resigned on January 5.

On the night of January 6, the riots in Almaty did not subside. Thus, radical protesters armed themselves and began to loot, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks. There were reports of shootings between the military and protesters in the city. It also became known about the security forces killed in Alma-Ata.

According to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, as a result of the riots in the country, more than a thousand people were injured, of which almost 400 were hospitalized, 62 are in intensive care. At the same time, the department emphasized that the participants in the riots attack doctors, more than 10 doctors were injured.