In India, the death toll from coronavirus infection has exceeded 100 thousand people. This is reported on October 3 Hindustan Times with reference to the country’s Ministry of Health.

According to the publication, 100,896 people have died in India with a diagnosis of COVID-19. At the same time, the mortality rate in the country is 1.56%.

In terms of the number of victims of the disease, India ranks third in the world, behind only the United States (213.5 thousand) and Brazil (145.4 thousand).

At the same time, it is noted that over the past week, India has been leading among other countries in terms of the number of victims: on average, 1,065 people with coronavirus die daily in the country against 755 average daily deaths in the United States and 713 in Brazil.

At the same time, the publication predicts an increase in the number of victims in India, based on the fact that at least 80 thousand cases of COVID-19 are detected in the country every day. A total of 6.47 million infected were recorded in India.

On September 29, it became known that the Vice President of India, Venkaya Naidu, was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. And a week earlier, the fall session of the Indian parliament was interrupted after more than 25 parliamentarians were diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.