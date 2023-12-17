The storm of rain and strong winds that hit the capital of Argentina and various cities in the province of Buenos Aires has caused the death of 14 people and left severe damage, a catastrophe that has prompted the Argentine president, Javier Milei, to travel this Sunday to the area most affected by the emergency.

The storm, with winds of between 100 and 130 kilometers per hour, first affected the city of Bahía Blanca this Saturday, in the province of Buenos Aires, 640 kilometers south of the Argentine capital, where Milei and several ministers of his Cabinet traveled this Sunday.

According to official sources, the president, who took over as head of the Executive a week ago, traveled with the Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei, and the Ministers of the Interior, Guillermo Francos, of Security, Patricia Bullrich, of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, and Defense, Luis Petri, to “monitor the situation generated by the electrical storm that hit the province of Buenos Aires“. “In the face of these very adverse events, Argentines always bring out the best in us. I am confident that you will be able to resolve this situation in the best possible way with the existing resources,” said Milei, dressed in an olive green camouflage jacket, when meeting with the crisis committee in Bahía Blanca.

The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, also traveled to that city, who arranged for the sending of aid and equipment to join the tasks carried out by firefighters, security and military forces, Civil Defense and municipal personnel.

In Bahía Blanca, 13 people died when the roof of a pavilion of the Bahiense del Norte Club collapsed, while a skating competition was taking place on Saturday. Milei and her entourage visited the place, where former basketball player Emanuel 'Manu' Ginobili trained as an athlete. Another 14 people were injured and remain admitted to various health centers in the city, where 335,190 people live.

In the city, which remains largely without electricity service, 96 roofs were blown off and about a thousand fallen trees were recorded, and 280 people were evacuated.

The storm too severely affected several towns in the center and north of the province of Buenos Aires in the early hours of this Sunday, the most populated in Argentina, and the capital of the country itself.

In the Buenos Aires town of Moreno (47 kilometers west of Buenos Aires), a woman died from a falling tree branch, as confirmed by official sources.

Streets impassable due to fallen street lighting poles and trees, debris and roof sheets and blown up signs due to strong winds, crushed vehicles and other damage to public infrastructure and private homes is the postcard that is repeated in numerous locations in the populous metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.

Several vehicles were affected in Buenos Aires. Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. EFE

In the capital, emergency lines received 544 requests for help and 363 trees fell, 45 of them on vehicles.

Local media reported that thirteen people were injured when a structure blew up during an event at the Buenos Aires Hippodrome, while three others were also injured due to damage caused by the storm while the Bresh party was taking place at the stadium of the Gimnasia y club. Fencing of Buenos Aires.

The Buenos Aires Airport had to be closed for a few hours due to the storm, forcing flight diversions and cancellations. There were also delayed flights at the Ezeiza airport, on the outskirts of the capital and the main airport in Argentina.

EFE