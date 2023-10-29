The death toll in the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas reached 9,410 this Sunday (29.Oct.2023), according to the latest update from the Palestinian Ministry of Health and from Al Jazeera (state channel run by the government of the Qatari monarchy, which broadcasts 24-hour news in English). They are divided as follows:

8,005 Palestinians killed and 20,242 injured;

1,045 Israelis killed and 5,431 injured.

This information cannot be independently verified by Power360.

The war between Israel and the extremist group has lasted more than 20 days. On Saturday (Oct 28), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the objective of the war in the Gaza Strip is “destroy Hamas’ military abilities and bring the kidnapped people back”. In a speech, he declared that the 2nd phase of the conflict, which began on land, will be “long and difficult”.

According to Netanyahu, the government failed to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7. “After the war, we will all have to give answers, including myself”, he stated. The prime minister also reinforced the Israeli military’s request for residents north of the Gaza Strip and Gaza City to leave their homes. “immediately” and move south.

Read too: