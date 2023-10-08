Extremists launched unprecedented attack on Saturday (7.Oct.2023); Netanyahu declared war on the group

The armed conflict between Hamas and Israel, started on Saturday (October 7, 2023) by the extremist group, which has left at least 613 people dead – 300 Israelis and 313 Palestinians. The data comes from Magen David Adom (Israeli emergency medical service) and the Ministry of Health Palestinian in the Gaza Strip.

After the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a pronouncement. He declared war on Hamas and stated that “enemy will pay a price like never known before”. He also called up reservists.

