The number of civilians killed in Tokmak, Zaporozhye region as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has risen to two. This was reported on July 1 to journalists in the operational services of the region.

“According to updated information, two civilians were killed,” the message says.

Earlier it was reported that one resident of the city was killed as a result of the shelling.

The gas pipeline was also damaged by the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Employees of specialized services cut off the gas supply to four apartment buildings, almost 60 private houses and a hostel.

Earlier, on June 25, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that the situation in the Zaporozhye direction remains tense, but under control.

On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopters in the Zaporozhye direction.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.