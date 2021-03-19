The death toll in an explosion in a residential building in Khimki near Moscow has increased again. The fourth victim was a man who was crushed by a concrete slab, according to Telegram-channel “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

Three deaths were previously reported. According to the newspaper, this is a father with a three-year-old child and their 25-year-old neighbor, who died in hospital. Several more people were injured and hospitalized.

The explosion in Khimki on Zelenaya Street took place on the morning of March 19. Several balconies were destroyed, windows were knocked out and frames were bent on the eighth and ninth floors, smoke was coming out of the windows. According to preliminary data, the incident is associated with a gas leak or a malfunction of gas equipment. The explosion itself took place in the kitchen of the apartment under which the deceased man and his son lived. MK clarifies that the culprit of the explosion put the kettle on the stove and forgot to light the gas, he was hospitalized. A criminal case was initiated under part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code (“The provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more people”).