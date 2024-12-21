Among the fatalities is a minor and the injured are now over 60

12/21/2024



Updated at 10:10 a.m.





The number of deaths in a car crash at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg increases to four, according to the German newspaper Bild. The driver, a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia, ran over the booths, leaving more than 60 people injured, some of them seriously, and several fatalities, including a small child.

