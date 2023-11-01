The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the start of the escalation of the conflict has risen to 8.7 thousand people, with another 22 thousand injured. The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave announced this on November 1 on the social network Facebook (owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“About 73% of the victims in the Gaza Strip are children, elderly people and women,” the report said.

According to the Ministry of Health, over the past 24 hours, one medical center in the Gaza Strip has ceased operation, and two more were destroyed due to airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Currently, only 16 out of 35 hospitals operate in the enclave, while only 22 out of 72 clinics continue to function, the ministry added.

According to him, since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict in Gaza, 132 doctors have been killed and another 110 were injured. In addition, 28 ambulances were out of service.

The Ministry of Health said that the situation with medicines and fuel for generators in hospitals continues to be difficult. Doctors have to perform Caesarean sections on pregnant women without anesthesia.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported Israel’s readiness to discuss a humanitarian pause in Gaza. According to a source from the Israeli government, Tel Aviv is ready for a humanitarian pause, but the option of a complete ceasefire is not being considered.

Also on this day, the IDF press service announced the expansion of ground operations in the Gaza Strip. Later, the commander of the 162nd division of the Israeli army, Itzik Cohen, said that his soldiers were standing “at the gates of the city of Gaza.” He added that over the past five days, the Israeli Air Force managed to destroy most of the military potential of the Palestinian movement, including strategic targets, underground tunnels, the entire arsenal of explosives and other objects.

The day before, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli army continues to send new infantry, armored and engineering units to the Gaza Strip to continue coordinated actions on the ground, in the air and at sea in full force.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.