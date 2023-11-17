The death toll in the Gaza Strip after the start of strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reached 12 thousand people. The press service of the enclave authorities reported this on November 17.

“The number of deaths in Gaza has reached 12 thousand people, among them 5 thousand children and adolescents and 3.3 thousand women,” noted on the press service’s Facebook page (owned by the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) .

It is also noted that since the beginning of the IDF military operations in the enclave, about 30 thousand people have been injured, 75% of them are children and women. The number of missing people in the Gaza Strip, including under rubble, has exceeded 3,750 people.

Moreover, according to the latest data, as a result of the conflict, the number of Israeli casualties is 1,405 people, and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

Earlier on November 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of lying, saying that the country’s leadership does not want to admit that it has nuclear weapons. He added that during the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, more than 13 thousand children, women and elderly people were killed. Israel left no stone unturned in Gaza and razed everything there, the Turkish leader noted.

On November 12, it became known that five patients at the Al-Shifa Medical Center in Gaza died in intensive care due to lack of oxygen. The director of the hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, said that it was completely surrounded by the Israel Defense Forces and there was no way to evacuate it.

Prior to this, on October 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the impossibility of evacuating hospital patients from the combat zone and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was noted that hospitals are overcrowded with patients with severe injuries, while the flow of victims does not stop.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.