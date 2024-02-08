The ministry said that the number of wounded as a result of Israeli attacks rose to 67,317.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said, in its report issued at the beginning of the fifth month of the war on Gaza, that Israeli forces committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 130 Palestinians and injuring 170 during the past 24 hours.

She added that a number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads, noting that Israeli forces are preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.