18,787 dead and 50,897 wounded since October 7th – these were the casualty figures reported by the spokesman for the health ministry in the Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon. Compared to the previous day, there were 179 dead and 303 wounded. That would mean that around one in 130 residents of the coastal strip lost their lives as a result of the war. Numerous politicians are now saying that the number of deaths is disproportionate and that international pressure is growing on Israel to agree to a ceasefire. Even American President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday of “indiscriminate bombings”.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

Even almost two and a half months after the start of the war, the question remains as to whether the information from Gaza is reliable. Back in October, Israel accused the Health Ministry of exaggerating the number of victims. Army spokesmen suggested that it was Hamas war propaganda. The Islamist organization has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, although its ability to govern has been severely impaired by the war.

Ministry temporarily suspended victim count

In the meantime, the ministry had even stopped counting the victims. Due to the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip after the start of the Israeli ground offensive, this was no longer possible, it was said in mid-November. Communication with hospitals was down and it was too dangerous to recover bodies from destroyed houses and streets where fighting was taking place.

In addition, one of the four officials who collected the data in an office at Al-Shifa Hospital was killed in an Israeli attack on the clinic, and the other three disappeared. The Reuters news agency reported this at the beginning of December, citing a senior employee of the Ministry of Health in Ramallah.







The authority there, which is led by the “Palestinian Authority” (PA), collected the data from Gaza and checked it again.

The ministry in Gaza only resumed counting on November 30, although it has published its reports irregularly since then. The war in Gaza has escalated significantly since then, which further raises questions about the reliability of the figures.

Just a larger and independent statistic

A short scientific study on the topic has now been published in the medical journal “The Lancet”. The three authors – Benjamin Huynh, Elizabeth Chin and Paul Spiegel of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore – conclude: At least as of November 10, there is no evidence that the numbers from Gaza have been inflated.

How did the authors reach their conclusion, given the difficulty of even collecting data in the Gaza Strip? Huynh, Chin and Spiegel compared the Health Ministry's figures with the only major and independently collected casualty statistics that apply to the entire Gaza Strip: the figures provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on its own employees killed published.