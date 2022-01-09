Rescuers at the site of a burned down house in the city of Sharya, Kostroma region, found the bodies of two more children and two men. This was reported on Sunday, January 9, in press service regional GU MES.

Thus, the number of victims of the fire increased to five. Earlier it was reported about the discovery of a woman who died while being transported to the hospital.

“In the course of extinguishing the fire in a burning house, a woman born in 1987 was discovered and handed over to doctors. Unfortunately, she died in the ambulance. After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two children and two men were found at the scene, ”the department said.

On Sunday night it became known that in the city of Sharya, Kostroma region, a private residential building had caught fire, which could accommodate up to six people, including children.

Information about the fire was received by emergency services at 01:05 Moscow time, after which rescuers and firefighters went to the scene. Half an hour later, the fire was localized on an area of ​​96 sq. M. At 05:00 – completely liquidated.

32 people and 13 pieces of equipment took part in extinguishing the fire, including 16 people and six pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.