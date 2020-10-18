The death toll in the explosion at a police station in the Afghan city of Firozkokh has risen to 12, reports Tolo news with reference to the local Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion of a car bomb killed ten people.

The number of victims of the incident exceeds one hundred people. None of the groups has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

In Afghanistan, there is a confrontation between the official authorities and the militants of the Taliban movement banned in Russia, who have seized significant territories. There are negotiations on a peaceful settlement. In addition, the influence of other terrorist groups has increased.