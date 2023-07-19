As a result of the shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), two people were killed, Acting Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said on July 18.

“Today, two people were killed as a result of shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine. – in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk and Vladimirovka, Volnovakhsky district, ”he wrote in the Telegram channel.

Pushilin also said that seven people were wounded in Donetsk, Makiivka and Staromikhaylovka, including a 17-year-old boy.

Nine residential buildings were damaged in the Kirovsky, Kuibyshevsky, Kievsky districts of Donetsk, Chervonogvardeysky district of Makeevka, Yasinovataya, five civilian infrastructure facilities, including two schools and a hospital. The territory of the republic, he added, was shelled 93 times, more than 490 ammunition was fired from the MLRS, as well as artillery with a caliber of 152 and 155 mm.

Earlier that day, the mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, said that a civilian had died in the Kirovsky district due to shelling by Ukrainian militants. APU fired at the street. Abakumov, as a result, a woman born in 1959 died.

Kulemzin added that as a result of the shelling, a residential building and a school were damaged in the area.

On July 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on Donetsk from Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). At 17:35 five rockets were fired. Later it was reported that there was another shelling of the Kirov region. At 19:10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired eight rockets from the MLRS. Also, two hours later, another shelling was recorded. Under the blow of Ukrainian militants were the Kuibyshevsky and Kiev regions, ten rockets were fired from the MLRS.

At the disposal of Izvestia, footage appeared showing the destruction after the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. The footage shows that the building fell off the balcony. An exploding shell was found in a flower bed next to the house.

The Ukrainian army shells the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics every day. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

