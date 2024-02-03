LPR Ministry of Health: the death toll in the attack on Lisichansk has risen to eight

The death toll in the attack on Lisichansk increased to eight, this was reported in Telegram– the channel reported the government of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

As LPR Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko clarified, ten people were injured of varying degrees of severity.

The head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, spoke about the shelling of the bakery on February 3. He clarified that the bakery was crowded that day.

As noted by the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, the attack on the building in Lisichansk was allegedly carried out from a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).