During the Russian military operation in Syria, 112 Russian servicemen were killed. This number was named by the first deputy chairman of the State Duma defense committee Andrei Krasov, quoted by Interfax…

Krasov said this at a round table on military medicine. No other details are provided.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the success of the Russian operation in Syria. According to him, Moscow’s efforts made it possible to defeat terrorism and prevent the threat of a violent change of power in the republic, which would lead to bloodshed and chaos.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Syria since September 2015. The campaign aimed to support the government army and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the fight against terrorists, including the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia).