As a result of an accident involving two trucks and a passenger bus on the highway in Bashkiria, two people were killed. This is stated in a message published on March 6 on the website “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media“.

Earlier it was reported about a truck driver who died in an accident.

The injured driver of the second heavy truck also died.

It is known that there were 39 people in the bus, of which the bus driver and one minor were injured.

Police and other emergency services work at the scene. Officers of the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Bashkiria also went there.

