The number of deaths due to the extratropical cyclone that hit Rio Grande do Sul rose to 27. The governor of the state, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), said that he received confirmation of another 6 victims, in the municipality of Roca Sales, in Vale do Taquari, on the morning of this Wednesday (September 6, 20230).

“We regret every life lost and are working to carry out all possible rescues in the most affected regions”declared Leite in the X (former Twitter). He informed that attention will now also focus on the Vale do Rio Pardo region.

