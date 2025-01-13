The fear is that those in Palisades and Eaton will expand rapidly with the appearance of the wind. It will be a challenge for the 14,000 firefighters working on extinguishing tasks.





The violence of the fires in Los Angeles It has left a human tragedy that begins to be discovered with the passing of the days. The death toll from the fires that have ravaged the second largest city in the US over the last week….









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only