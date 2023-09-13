Search and rescue efforts for possible survivors continued on Wednesday in Derna and other cities in eastern Libya devastated by the storm over the weekend. Daniel and major flooding that local authorities say has already left more than 5,000 dead, a figure that is expected to continue to rise. Added to them are thousands of missing people, tens of thousands of displaced people and material losses yet to be quantified.

The death toll is proving complicated by the difficulties in collecting information in the midst of enormous devastation and limited access to some of the areas most affected by the catastrophe. Even so, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Eastern Libya, Mohamed Abu Mosha, told the Libyan state news agency on Wednesday that the death toll now exceeds 5,300, a number similar to that offered by the center’s spokesman. of ambulances and emergencies in eastern Libya, Osama Ali, to the local television station Alahrar.

On Tuesday, the head of the Libyan Red Crescent delegation, Tamer Ramadan, had stated that some 10,000 people remained missing, many of them under rubble or swallowed by the sea. But it is still not clear how many of them correspond to the new confirmed deaths due to the difficulties in identifying the bodies. The number of missing people could also vary, even decrease, when communications are reestablished.

Most of the efforts of the emergency services are focusing on the coastal city of Derna (about 120,000 inhabitants), which has turned out to be the hardest hit by the cyclone, because heavy rains and inclement weather broke two dams. close to the town that released enormous volumes of water over the city. So far, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), linked to the UN, has been able to count more than 30,000 displaced people in this town alone, where five of the seven access roads remained blocked on Wednesday morning. The IOM also reported that a large immigrant population lived in the area of ​​the city most affected by the floods, and that 250 Egyptians have died so far.

Satellite image of the effects of flooding in Derna. PLANET LABS PBC (via REUTERS)

New satellite images of Derna, released on Tuesday, show how the river that runs through the center of the city, whose flow was regulated by the two dams that gave way, was completely overflowed by the storm and the water from the reservoirs, which flooded a large part of the town and collapsed the bridges that connected its two halves. Although the magnitude of the material losses has not yet been determined, local authorities estimate that between 20 and 25% of the city has been completely destroyed.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

In addition to Derna, the town of Susa, smaller and also coastal, has been greatly affected by the cyclone. According to the IOM, it remains completely isolated and has not been able to receive outside support. “Most of the aid goes to Derna, while in Sousse there is not even a field medical hospital. Food aid does not arrive in sufficient quantities either, and the needs are still enormous,” Mohamed Tantoush, a volunteer who collaborates with the Libyan Red Crescent, told EL PAÍS.

The UN migration agency has also counted 3,000 displaced people in Al Baida, the second largest city in eastern Libya. In Benghazi, the urban center of the region, the damage caused by the storm has been minor. However, in recent hours there has been some concern about the state of two other nearby dams after the spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army, Ahmed al Mismari, under the command of Marshal Halifa Hafter, called for a preventive evacuation. The local government has assured, however, that both structures operate correctly.

emergency response

The emergency response to the disaster continues to be slowed, and in some cases obstructed, by the limited capacities of local authorities and NGOs; the destruction of roads, which makes access to some of the most affected areas difficult; and the interruption of the telecommunications network in many parts of the region. In the case of Derna, which is flanked to the south by a mountain range parallel to the coast, it is still accessible until now only by two slow roads that cross the mountains. “The main problem is assessing the situation on the ground,” says volunteer Tantoush. “In Derna the situation is a bit confusing because the eastern government lacks the requirements to organize and it is not clear that there is a unit that centralizes efforts,” he adds.

“The main priority, along with rescue efforts, are shelter kits, such as tents, blankets and basic household items, [claves] to meet the accommodation needs of displaced people,” Krystell Santamaría, disaster risk management coordinator for the federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, tells EL PAÍS.

“Also [está] psychosocial support for survivors,” adds Santamaría. As this is an unprecedented flood, it is not only necessary to manage the impact of entire towns having disappeared, but also “the emotional trauma, pain, shock and anxiety about what is going to happen later,” continues the expert. , which shows its concern about the lack of supplies, medical personnel, food, body bags, as well as the prevention of other diseases. The Red Cross also warned on Wednesday that it fears the spread of water-borne diseases following damage to sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.

In this context, the president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al Menfi, of the Western Government, admitted on Wednesday that the tragedy exceeds the country’s capabilities, which is why he requested help from all countries and international organizations that can offer it. For now, neighboring states, such as Egypt and Algeria, and others in the region, including Turkey, Italy and Kuwait, have sent aid and rescue teams. The UN humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said on Wednesday that he will allocate an exceptional amount of 9.3 million euros to Libya.

Rescue efforts and aid distribution are also being hampered by the political situation in the country. In this sense, Libya has been immersed in a state of strong instability for more than a decade. The country is politically and administratively divided into two rival governments, one based in the east and the other in the capital Tripoli in the west. Despite being a country rich in oil, this fracture has favored a situation of paralysis that lasts for years and poor management, which have been accompanied by cyclical armed conflicts and corruption. All this has left Libya with public services and infrastructure that are decrepit and inadequate to deal with extreme weather events such as the passage of the cyclone. Daniel.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.