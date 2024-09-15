MMore than 41,200 people have died in the Gaza Strip since the war began, more than eleven months ago, according to the Ministry of Health of the enclave, which in the last 24 hours recorded the death of 24 people.

In total, since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave, 41,206 people have diedthe mostly women and children, and others 95,337 have been injured, While authorities estimate that the bodies of about 10,000 missing are still buried under the rubble.

Palestinians search for bodies following Israeli airstrikes in Deir Al Balah, Gaza Strip. Photo:EFE Share

The war has left most of the territory completely devastatedand has forced More than a million Palestinians to be displaced (many several times in a row) to an ever-shrinking “humanitarian zone” off the southern coast of Gaza, where tents are piling up.

Yesterday, the Hamas government in Gaza warned of the poor condition of the shops, and said that at least 100,000 of the 135,000 that are mounted need to be replaced urgently.

“The Gaza Strip is facing a authentic humanitarian disaster due to the arrival of winter and the difficult weather conditions,” warned the Gazan authorities, who asked Egypt and the rest of the Arab countries to send new stores and help for some two million people displaced.

This Sunday, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmud Basal said that At least three people died in an Israeli attack on a family residence in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the centre of the Strip.

Smoke cloud following an Israeli attack on Palestinian territory. Photo:AFP Share

According to the Qatari channel Al Jazeera, which has numerous correspondents in the enclave, The attack claimed the lives of two children of a Civil Defense worker, who has already lost his women and their other children in a previous bombing.

Besides, Two people lost their lives in an attack on a house in the west of northern Gaza City, Basal said on his Telegram channel

EFE