KIEV (Reuters) – The death toll from a Russian missile attack on an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Saturday after the body of a woman was found among the wreckage, said the state emergency service.

A child was among those killed in Thursday morning’s attack on a five-story building, the service said in a post on the messaging app Telegram.

Regional government officials said in a separate publication that a Russian S-300 missile had hit the building.

In a Telegram post shortly after the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed that Russia would be held accountable.

“The terrorist state wants to turn every day into a day of terror for our people. But evil will not reign in our land.”

“We will evict all occupants and they will definitely be held accountable for everything.”

(Reporting by Max Hunder)