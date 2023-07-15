The death toll in an accident in the Bryukhovetsky district of the Krasnodar Territory involving a regular bus and a grain carrier has risen to three. This was reported on Sunday, July 15, in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

“Official information: as a result of an accident, three people died,” the statement says. Telegram channel departments. Two deaths were initially reported.

Passengers who were not injured in the accident are in temporary accommodation facilities (TAP), specified in Telegram channel regional prosecutor’s office.

The accident happened in the morning on the 91st km of the Krasnodar-Yeisk highway. Previously, the driver of a MAN truck drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a bus heading from Tula to Anapa. There were 41 passengers on the bus, including nine children.

The regional prosecutor’s office noted that a 54-year-old driver was behind the wheel of the truck. When two cars collided, the metal elements of the awning entered the passenger compartment.

Currently, 72 rescuers are working on the spot, 25 pieces of equipment are involved, the report says. Telegram channel Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

As a result of the accident, the number of victims increased to 17. Whether there are minors among the victims is not specified.