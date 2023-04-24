The death toll in an accident on the Kiev highway in Moscow has increased to two people. This was reported on Monday, April 24, in the Telegram channel of the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

As specified in the traffic police, the second man died in intensive care.

The prosecutor’s office of the Troitsky and Novomoskovsk administrative districts controls the establishment of the circumstances of the accident and bringing the perpetrator to justice under the article on violation of traffic rules, which negligently caused the death of two persons.

The accident occurred on April 23 at the 41st km of the highway. According to Izvestia, six cars collided. Initially, three cars were involved in the accident. After the accident, two drivers took to the roadway to inspect the damage, the city news agency clarifies. “Moscow”. At that moment, they were hit by the driver of a Honda car, after which two more cars collided with the vehicle, the TV channel notes. “Star”. An air ambulance helicopter arrived at the scene of the accident, writes REGNUM.

One man died on the spot from his injuries, the second was hospitalized, clarifies “Reedus”. He subsequently died. According to the channel “360”, doctors diagnosed him with pneumothorax, bruised chest and fractured ribs. In addition, according to the channel, another person was injured, but after examining doctors, he refused to be hospitalized.

Due to the accident, movement towards the region was difficult, the website writes. kp.ru.