The death toll in an accident with a truck, a minibus and a passenger car in the Samara region has increased to 11 people.

The head of the region Dmitry Azarov announced this on his official Instagram page.

As previously reported, the accident occurred on the 873rd kilometer of the M-5 Ural highway near the village of Zaborovka. A DAF truck, a Chevrolet Niva passenger car and a Citroen passenger minibus collided on the highway.

According to the governor, ten people died at the scene of the accident, one person died in the hospital.

According to the regional Ministry of Health, 13 out of 15 victims were hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of eight people as serious. On the fact, a criminal case was initiated on violation of traffic rules, which, through negligence, resulted in the death of two or more persons.

