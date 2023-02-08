Monterrey.- Nuevo León Civil Protection elements confirmed the discovery of 14 lifeless bodies inside a truck that fell into an irrigation canal Located on the Pesquería-Los Ramones highway. At first it was believed that the accident had left six fatalities.

So far, the authorities have revealed that the bodies found in a ditch, in Pesquería, Nuevo León, were in a state of decomposition and belonged to ten men, three women and a child under 10 years of age.

The emergency bodies were notified about the presence of the unit inside the hydraulic work, located in the Santa María neighborhood, through an anonymous call to the 911 emergency number.

So far, the Neoleonese authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the deceased are migrants. However, his identities have not yet been revealed.

rescue work

After receiving the call for help, the Nuevo León Civil Protection elements arrived at the Pesquería-Los Ramones highway, where they used an underwater drone in the hydraulic works to locate the unit and later begin the rescue work.

After finding the injured unit, the rescuers counted six lifeless human bodies, but, as the work continued, they concluded that there were 14.

Some local media indicate that the bodies belong to 10 men and three women whose ages are between 30 and 35 years of age, while the minor did not exceed 11 years of age.