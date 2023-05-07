Sunday, May 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The death toll in a shooting at a shopping center in Texas rises to nine.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in World
0
The death toll in a shooting at a shopping center in Texas rises to nine.


close

shooting in atlanta

The shooting left nine people dead (reference image).

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The shooting left nine people dead (reference image).

Of 9 people who were taken to hospitals, two died. The author would have been shot.

Nine people died this Saturday, May 6, and another seven were injured after a shooting in a shopping center in the city of Allen, in Texas, in the southern United States.

See also  Crimes A man wanted by the police is now suspected of murder - the apartment was called for help and a dead woman was later found

(You can read: Video: gust of wind pushed a baby’s car into a transit avenue)

The sheriff’s office reported the event through social networks, details of which are still unknown, while the local press published images of hundreds of people leaving the shopping center, which was evacuated.

According to the BNO news portal, aerial images taken by a press helicopter they show the bodies of at least four people, lying on the ground.

Allen police said an active investigation is underway and asked citizens to avoid going near the area, an establishment called Allen Premium Outlets.

“We found seven people dead at the scene. We transported nine people to the hospital… Of those we transported, two have since died,” said Jonathan Boyd, the fire chief in Allen, a Dallas suburb where the incident occurred. the shooting.

Apparently, the perpetrator of the shooting was killed by the authorities.

(We recommend: Four activists guilty of attack on the US Capitol)

The United States has experienced at least 198 mass shootings so far this year, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are killed, not including the perpetrator of the attack.

See also  200 pregnant women due to defective contraceptives and it is not a scandal

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#death #toll #shooting #shopping #center #Texas #rises

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Atlas: Felipe Ramos Rizo “exhibits” a penalty for Cruz Azul that César Ramos did not score

Atlas: Felipe Ramos Rizo "exhibits" a penalty for Cruz Azul that César Ramos did not score

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result